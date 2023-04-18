Unexplained Death - Rangiora

Police are making enquiries after a person was found deceased at a residential address in Rangiora last night.

Police were called to the Tyler Street address at 7.40pm yesterday.

The person's death is currently being treated as unexplained and a scene guard was in place overnight.

Tyler Street residents can expect to see a continued police presence today as officers conduct further enquiries.

