Unexplained Death - Rangiora
Tuesday, 18 April 2023, 9:45 am
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Police are making enquiries after a person was found
deceased at a residential address in Rangiora last
night.
Police were called to the Tyler Street address
at 7.40pm yesterday.
The person's death is currently
being treated as unexplained and a scene guard was in place
overnight.
Tyler Street residents can expect to see a
continued police presence today as officers conduct further
enquiries.
© Scoop Media
Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?
If you're using Scoop for work, we ask that you or your organisation pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because we believe public access to news is important!
Join Scoop Pro
Find out more
By crikey, once Wayne Brown finds out who was in charge of the city during Auckland’s anniversary foods, I bet they’ll cop an earful. So far, Brown’s reaction to former Police Commissioner Mike Bush’s 107 page review of the flood response has been depressingly typical.
For example: Even though the review criticised the lack of leadership and poor communication on the night, Brown did not attend the press conference for the report’s release... More>>