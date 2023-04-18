Tāneatua Community Police Base Opening

NZ Police is pleased to announce the new Tāneatua Community Police Base will be formally opened with a ceremony on April 21.

The base replaces the original police station, which was destroyed by a fire in December 2018.

The new community base is a collaborative project that has been designed in consultation with Ngāi Tūhoe and other key partners within the Tāneatua and surrounding communities.

It will be opened by Police Commissioner Andrew Coster along with representatives from the community reference group, and attended by local staff and the community.

