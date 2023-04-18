Tāneatua Community Police Base Opening
Tuesday, 18 April 2023, 2:40 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
NZ Police is pleased to announce the new Tāneatua
Community Police Base will be formally opened with a
ceremony on April 21.
The base replaces the original
police station, which was destroyed by a fire in December
2018.
The new community base is a collaborative
project that has been designed in consultation with Ngāi
Tūhoe and other key partners within the Tāneatua and
surrounding communities.
It will be opened by Police
Commissioner Andrew Coster along with representatives from
the community reference group, and attended by local staff
and the
community.
