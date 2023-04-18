Fatal Crash - Albany

Police can confirm one person has died following a crash in Albany this morning.

Emergency services responded to the crash involving a vehicle and a pedestrian on Corinthian Drive around 9.43am.

One person was transported to hospital in a critical condition however has since sadly died.

Police extend their condolences to their family and friends at this difficult time.

Enquiries into the circumstances of the crash are ongoing.

