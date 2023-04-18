Homicide, Rangiora

Detective Inspector Joel Syme:

Canterbury Police have launched a homicide investigation, after a man was found deceased at a Rangiora address yesterday (18 April).

Police were called to a Tyler Street address at 7.40pm yesterday, and located the man in a vehicle at the address.

Work is currently underway to formally identify the victim.

Until that identification process is complete, Police will not be in a position to provide further details regarding the victim.

Cordons remain in place at the address and residents can expect to see a continued police presence in the area in the coming days.

Anyone with information which could assist Police enquiries is asked to get in touch via our 105 phone service or online at https://www.police.govt.nz/use-105, using Update My Report. Please reference file number 230415/8026.

Alternatively information can be provided anonymously via Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.

