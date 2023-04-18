Homicide, Rangiora
Tuesday, 18 April 2023, 4:23 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Detective Inspector Joel Syme:
Canterbury Police
have launched a homicide investigation, after a man was
found deceased at a Rangiora address yesterday (18
April).
Police were called to a Tyler Street address
at 7.40pm yesterday, and located the man in a vehicle at the
address.
Work is currently underway to formally
identify the victim.
Until that identification process
is complete, Police will not be in a position to provide
further details regarding the victim.
Cordons remain
in place at the address and residents can expect to see a
continued police presence in the area in the coming
days.
Anyone with information which could assist
Police enquiries is asked to get in touch via our 105 phone
service or online at https://www.police.govt.nz/use-105,
using Update My Report. Please reference file number
230415/8026.
Alternatively information can be provided
anonymously via Crime Stoppers on 0800 555
111.
© Scoop Media
Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?
If you're using Scoop for work, we ask that you or your organisation pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because we believe public access to news is important!
Join Scoop Pro
Find out more
By crikey, once Wayne Brown finds out who was in charge of the city during Auckland’s anniversary foods, I bet they’ll cop an earful. So far, Brown’s reaction to former Police Commissioner Mike Bush’s 107 page review of the flood response has been depressingly typical.
For example: Even though the review criticised the lack of leadership and poor communication on the night, Brown did not attend the press conference for the report’s release... More>>