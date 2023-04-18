Council Adopts Draft Budget

How rate payer money will be spent in the Hurunui District during the next financial year has been outlined in a draft budget which was adopted by Council this afternoon.

In an extraordinary meeting on Tuesday, Councillors agreed unanimously to adopt a draft budget for the 2023/2024 year which included a proposed rates increase of 7.49%.

Mayor Marie Black said this figure reflects the hard work of Councillors to keep this number as low as possible, amidst a nationwide situation of inflation and rising interest rates.

She said it’s about finding the solution for certainty that the figure proposed reflects what the community can afford.

“We have a responsibility to ourselves and our people to find that balance.”

Deputy Mayor Vince Daly said it’s about weathering the storm.

“It’s a guessing game with interest rates, we’ve done well to keep it at 7.49%.”

South Ward Councillor Robbie Bruerton said in the meeting that he is confident in the scrutiny that has gone into arriving at this point, and supports the draft budget.

“I look forward to hearing the community’s feedback.”

Council will be going out for community engagement next month, after the Draft Annual Plan 2023/24 is adopted by Council in early May.

The Local Government Act requires all local authorities to have an adopted Annual Plan by 30 June 2023, with the adoption of the budget being a key process in its development.

