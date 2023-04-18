Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Te Kaaroro Nature Precinct A New Top Experience In Hamilton Kirikiriroa

Tuesday, 18 April 2023, 5:55 pm
Press Release: Hamilton City Council

Two of Hamilton’s most loved visitor experiences are now one connected destination in Te Kaaroro Nature Precinct.

Hamilton City Council today (18 April) approved a new place name for the area – Te Kaaroro Nature Precinct – that includes Hamilton Zoo, Waiwhakareke Natural Heritage Park, Hamilton Observatory and Everyday Eatery.

The name reflects conservation and kaitiakitanga values that join these destinations together, and the complementary visitor activities that connect people with the nature.

Te Haa o te Whenua o Kirikiriroa gifted the name to Council, which is meaningful for the space.

Te Ara O Kaaroro is the name of the ranges that run along Newcastle Road towards Hamilton Zoo and Rotokauri. The area is named after Chief Kaaroro, of Ngaati Maahanga and Ngaati Hourua, who reigned in the area. His Paa site was situated on the ridge.

“Te Kaaroro provides Hamilton with a second visitor destination that has a unique conservation focus to complement Hamilton Gardens, Hamilton’s premier visitor destination,” said Councillor Kesh Naidoo-Rauf, Chairperson of the Community and Natural Environment Committee.

“Te Kaaroro offers something for everyone. Whether you are a local or visitor to Hamilton, there is something at Te Kaaroro for anyone who wants to connect with nature, regardless of your budget. It could be a stroll through Waiwhakareke Natural Heritage Park, a day at the Zoo, or lunch at Everyday Eatery,” said Lee-Ann Jordan, Unit Director, Visitor Destinations at Hamilton City Council.

Hamilton Zoo is home to more than 600 native and exotic animals, and hosts New Zealand’s largest walk-through aviary for native birds and plants.

Waiwhakareke Natural Heritage Park is New Zealand’s largest inland restoration project, and provides an ecological paradise for native wildlife. It has a rich cultural history for tangata whenua.

At Hamilton Observatory, visitors can learn about astronomy and stargaze through telescopes with assistance from members of the Hamilton Astronomical Society.

Hamilton Zoo is open every day except Christmas Day from 9.30am to 4.30pm (last entry at 3.30pm). The Viewing Tower at Waiwhakareke Natural Heritage Park is open every day except Christmas Day from 8am to 5.30pm. Hamilton Observatory is open to the public on selected evenings and must be booked in advance. Everyday Eatery is open every day except Christmas Day 8am to 4pm.

© Scoop Media

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, we ask that you or your organisation pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because we believe public access to news is important!

Join Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from Hamilton City Council on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS



Gordon Campbell: On Auckland’s Ghastly Mayor, And The Water Reforms


By crikey, once Wayne Brown finds out who was in charge of the city during Auckland’s anniversary foods, I bet they’ll cop an earful. So far, Brown’s reaction to former Police Commissioner Mike Bush’s 107 page review of the flood response has been depressingly typical.
For example: Even though the review criticised the lack of leadership and poor communication on the night, Brown did not attend the press conference for the report’s release... More>>


 
 

Government: PM’s International Travel To Advance NZs Economic Interests
Prime Minister Chris Hipkins will undertake a small number of international engagements this year, focused on advancing New Zealand’s trade and economic interests... More>>



Government: Smaller Class Sizes To Improve Teaching And Learning Outcomes
The Government is reducing class sizes in the latter primary and intermediate school years to improve education outcomes for kids, Education Minister Jan Tinetti announced today... More>>


Government: Major Shakeup Will See Affordable Water Reforms Led And Delivered Regionally
The Government has listened to feedback from local government and is announcing major changes to New Zealand’s affordable water reforms by agreeing to establish 10 new regionally led entities... More>>

ALSO:


National: India Free Trade Agreement Priority
Achieving a Free Trade Agreement with India will be a major strategic priority for a National Government, National Leader Christopher Luxon says. “India is one of the most important countries in the world... More>>



Winston Peters: ‘A True Voice For The North’
The next election has been set down for the 14th of October and we are getting ready for it, but should there an earlier election, we plan to be ready for that as well. We meet tonight in the heart of the province of Northland... More>>


Government: NZ’s Climate Emissions Reduce
The latest data confirming a reduction in New Zealand’s greenhouse gas emissions in 2021 shows the government’s actions are working, says Climate Change Minister James Shaw... More>>

ALSO:

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 

Get Our Free Weekly Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our Network.
 
 