Police Arrest Two In Relation To Methamphetamine Distribution

The Taranaki Organised Crime Squad arrested two men on April 18 following the execution of a number of search warrants in relation to Operation Seconds in New Plymouth.

Operation Seconds is an investigation into the supply of methamphetamine in the Taranaki area.

A 39-year-old man was arrested and has been charged with supplying methamphetamine. He is due to reappear in the New Plymouth District Court on May 10.

A 41-year-old man was also arrested and is facing 17 methamphetamine-related charges and a charge of unlawfully possessing a firearm. He is due to reappear in the New Plymouth District Court on May 4.

Enquiries into this offending are continuing and further charges are likely.

Police seized 400grams of methamphetamine which has a total estimated street value of $140,000.

Removing this amount of methamphetamine from the market may have prevented up to $443,000 worth of social harm.

A firearm, $40,000 in cash, and a large amount of cannabis was also seized during the search warrants.

Work has also begun by the Asset Recovery Unit to seize or restrain vehicles belonging to one of the offenders.

Detective Senior Sergeant Gerard Bouterey says Police remain focused on any individuals who profit by supplying methamphetamine to the most vulnerable members of our community.

“The harmful consequences of drugs are wide-reaching and go beyond the individual user, and we often see this translating into other areas of crime.

“We want to reassure the public that we will continue to focus on disrupting the supply of methamphetamine in our communities.

“Police also thank the public for its support throughout the investigation. We cannot solve this problem alone, and members of the public play a critical role in helping us keep their communities safe.”

Detective Senior Sergeant Mike Fischer of the Central Asset Recovery Unit says the operation's arrests were the culmination of his team's close partnership with the Taranaki Organised Crime Squad, targeting highly valued assets acquired through an activity seriously harming people and the community.

“Those enjoying benefits from drug supply will eventually have to answer for their actions, and face scrutiny as to where funds used to purchase the assets they possess for personal gratification came from. Removing the benefits these people seek through the drug dealing environment is key to protecting our people, their families and our communities."

If you see anything suspicious, or suspect drug activity in your neighbourhood, please contact Police.

Alternatively, information can be provided anonymously through Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.

© Scoop Media

