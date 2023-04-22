Whanganui man arrested following family harm-related incident

21 April

Whanganui Police have this evening arrested a 43-year-old man, following a family harm-related incident in the Parikino area this morning.

Police were called to the Parikino area at 10.40am today, after reports of a family harm-related assault.

When Police arrived in the area, the alleged offender had left the area with the victim.

A number of enquiries have been undertaken during the day to locate them, including air searches with the assistance of a local helicopter crew.

The alleged offender’s vehicle was located on Whanganui River Road at 3.40pm.

The victim was recovered by Police at that time and had no serious injuries.

The alleged offender was taken into Police custody at around 7.30pm, around two kilometres north of Jerusalem.

He is expected to appear in Whanganui District Court tomorrow (Saturday 22 April), facing a number of charges.

Police would like to thank all those who assisted in the search for the man today, including our emergency services colleagues and the local helicopter crew.

© Scoop Media

