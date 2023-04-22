Two Pedestrians Injured After Being Struck By Car - Papatoetoe
Saturday, 22 April 2023, 7:23 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Two pedestrians have been injured after being struck by a
car on Huia Road in Papatoetoe at 6.25pm today.
One of
the pedestrians was seriously injured, and one sustained
moderate injuries.
Both have been transported to
hospital.
The Serious Crash Unit is examining the
crash scene and a section of Huia Road is
closed.
Diversions are in place and motorists are
asked to follow the directions of emergency services
staff.
© Scoop Media
Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?
If you're using Scoop for work, we ask that you or your organisation pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because we believe public access to news is important!
Join Scoop Pro
Find out more
Rather than run the risk (and suffer the indignity) of putting Rupert Murdoch on the witness stand, Fox News has paid the $US788 million required to get Dominion to drop its defamation suit. A similar settlement will probably be needed to pay off Smartmatic, another voting-machine company that Fox has allegedly defamed. Gosh. Will this mean we’ll never know whether Fox News has put its allegiance to Trump supporters ahead of its commitment to the practice of ethical journalism?.. More>>