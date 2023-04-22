Two Pedestrians Injured After Being Struck By Car - Papatoetoe

Two pedestrians have been injured after being struck by a car on Huia Road in Papatoetoe at 6.25pm today.

One of the pedestrians was seriously injured, and one sustained moderate injuries.

Both have been transported to hospital.

The Serious Crash Unit is examining the crash scene and a section of Huia Road is closed.

Diversions are in place and motorists are asked to follow the directions of emergency services staff.

