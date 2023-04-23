Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Arrest Following Firearms Incident In Massey

Sunday, 23 April 2023, 12:48 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police

Police have arrested a person following an incident in Massey overnight.

At around 10.30pm Police received a report that a person had been shot, outside a residential address on Triangle Road, Massey. Police and Ambulance responded, one person was transported to Auckland Hospital in a critical condition. This person is in a stable condition following surgery.

A 26-year-old man has been charged with wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm. He is due to appear in Waitakere District Court on Monday 24 April.

Police believe this is an isolated incident between parties known to each other. There will be on ongoing Police presence in the Triangle Road area while Police conduct enquiries, but it is not thought that there is an ongoing risk to the community.

There are cordons in place in the area and Police apologise for inconvenience experienced by residents while we conduct a scene examination and establish the circumstances of the incident.

Police encourage anyone who has information that could assist with enquiries to contact us via our 105-phone service, referencing file number 230423/6232. Reports can also be made online at https://www.police.govt.nz/use-105

Alternatively information can be provided anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

