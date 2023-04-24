UPDATE - Fatal Police Shooting, Feilding

Residents of Feilding can expect to see an increased Police presence today following the fatal Police shooting of a man in the town last night.

Officers were initially called to the Seddon Street address shortly before 1pm, after reports a man had allegedly shot at a neighbour’s window.

Ongoing appeals were made with the assistance of Police Negotiators for the man to come out of the house.

Around 9pm, the man was shot by Police after presenting a firearm at officers, and the man died after being transported to hospital.

Central District Commander Superintendent Scott Fraser says Police's thoughts are with the man's family and friends at this distressing time.

"This outcome is certainly something no Police officer wants when they turn up to a job."

Superindent Fraser says local residents can expect to see an increased Police presence today.

“We will have officers in the area continuing a scene examination and providing further reassurance to locals,” he says.

“This event would have no doubt concerned some residents but we would like to reassure people that this was an isolated incident.”

The scene examination will be both to assist the Police's own Critical Incident Investigation and to assist the Coroner.

Staff from out of district will be coming in to assist in the Critical Incident Investigation, as is routine when local staff are involved in such an event.

The officers involved are being supported.

© Scoop Media

