Cheers For More Chairs Thanks To Creative Taupō Funding

Monday, 24 April 2023, 11:30 am
Press Release: Taupo District Council

Community theatre Centre Stage Taupō can get more bums on seats per show with the help of a Creative Taupō grant to buy new chairs.

The funding supplemented other grants, private donations, and a generous discount from Taupō Office Products Depot to cover the entire cost.

With the new chairs, Centre Stage Taupō can provide a better in-show experience for customers, sell more tickets per show, and provide a better facility for community groups that book their venue.

Centre Stage Taupō President Kylie Dumble says when it comes to applying for grants, you don’t know unless you ask.

“I was suprised we got the grant for chairs. As it’s a creative grant, they don’t always fund equipment. We’re always grateful for creative community grants, it’s local supporting local and we can get to know each other and what we do.

“It’s so good to be able to replace our old chairs - they were over 30 years old and breaking. Our maintenance team were getting to the end of being able to fix them safely.

“We’re all volunteers, no-one is paid. Our maintenance team do a great job, but sometimes we have to get proffesionals in to do major repairs.

“We’re excited to be able to sell more tickets to our upcoming play Things I know to be true,” Kylie adds.

“I think the community will really enjoy it, it’s a drama all about family dynamics and what people mean to each other. We’ve got a small cast of six, all locals. We’d love to see the community come and watch our play, it’s running from 26 April to 6 May – you can try the new seats for yourself!”

Taupō District Council allocates funding for a variety of grants each year, which groups and individuals can apply for to fund ideas, projects and events that positively impact the community.

The next round of Creative Taupō and Creative Communities grants open on 4 September 2023. Visit https://www.taupodc.govt.nz/community/community-grants-and-awards to learn more.

