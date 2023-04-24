Diesel spill - Southern Motorway - Auckland City

Motorists are being advised to expect delays following a diesel spill on the Southern Motorway near the Market Rd off-ramp.

Emergency services were notified of the spill just before 11.30am.

One southbound lane has been closed while the spill is cleared.

Motorists are asked to avoid the area or expect delays.

Police thank the public for their patience.

