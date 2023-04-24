Diesel spill - Southern Motorway - Auckland City
Monday, 24 April 2023, 11:49 am
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Motorists are being advised to expect delays following a
diesel spill on the Southern Motorway near the Market Rd
off-ramp.
Emergency services were notified of the
spill just before 11.30am.
One southbound lane has
been closed while the spill is cleared.
Motorists are
asked to avoid the area or expect delays.
Police thank
the public for their
patience.
