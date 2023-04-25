Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Arrests Following Aggravated Robberies And Burglary

Tuesday, 25 April 2023, 6:02 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police

Rotorua and Taupō Area Police have arrested 12 young people in relation to three aggravated robberies and a ram-raid style burglary in the past week. About 7.15am on Monday 17 April, Police were called to Sunset Road, Sunnybrook, Rotorua, after a report of an aggravated robbery. Two young people are alleged to have entered the store and demanded items before fleeing in a waiting vehicle.

Fortunately, no one was injured during the incident.

The following morning, two young people were taken into custody and have appeared before the Youth Court in relation to the incident.

Later on Tuesday 18 April, Police were called to an attempted aggravated robbery of a premises on Hamurana Road at around 4pm.

Five young people were allegedly involved in the incident, where the worker was threatened, and tobacco items demanded.

Ultimately, they were unsuccessful and left the premises. Their vehicle was successfully spiked by Police and abandoned soon after, and the offenders fled on foot. After a foot-chase involving Police officers and tracking involving a Police dog and handler, all five were taken into custody. The offenders have since appeared before the Youth Court in relation to the matter.

Police acknowledge the assistance of Rotorua Lakes Council in the efforts to locate the offenders, as part of the Community Safety Plan partnership.

Yesterday morning, Police were alerted to a ram-raid style burglary in Putāruru.

The alleged offenders then travelled to Taupō, and four young people entered a jewellery store on Horomātangi Street and allegedly smashed displays and threatened store occupants. A fog cannon was deployed and the offenders left the scene in a vehicle.

Police located the vehicle in Atiamuri, where the alleged offenders damaged a Police vehicle as they fled the scene.

The vehicle was successfully spiked on SH30 near Rotorua, and five people taken into custody. They all face charges in the Youth Court.

Bay of Plenty District Commander Superintendent Tim Anderson says these arrests demonstrate the commitment of Police staff to locate offenders and hold them to account.

“In all of these cases, arrests were able to be made within 24 hours of the incident happening.

“I’m really proud of how hard our staff are working and their level of expertise when it comes to taking these offenders off the streets. These results should reassure the community and business owners that we have absolutely no tolerance for this type of offending.”

