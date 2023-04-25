Two Arrested After Shots Fired At Police

Police have arrested two men after an incident in Hamilton East overnight where shots were fired at Police.

At 12.15am, officers responded to a report of an attempted vehicle theft on Beaumont Street. A vehicle of interest was located and allegedly failed to stop when signalled. Officers successfully spiked the car and monitored it as it continued driving.

While a Police car followed the vehicle at a distance, a firearm was discharged on two occasions. Two rounds of ammunition have hit the patrol car, but thankfully the officers weren’t injured. There was minor damage to the Police vehicle.

The vehicle of interest was located on Matangi Road about 12.30am, and a shotgun was recovered. Two men, age 18 and 22, were arrested a short time later.

They face charges of dangerous driving, failing to stop, using a firearm against a law enforcement officer, and unlawful possession of a firearm. The men have been remanded in custody and will reappear in the Hamilton District Court tomorrow, 26 April.

Waikato Crime Investigations Manager Detective Inspector Graham Pitkethley says it was a positive outcome to a concerning incident.

"Fast action and quick thinking by Police officers allowed us to apprehend two suspects, without anyone being injured.

"Offenders who attempt to evade Police put themselves and others at risk of harm. Any incident where a firearm is discharged at Police is of serious concern."

Detective Inspector Pitkethley praised the caller who first reported the suspicious behaviour to Police. "It allowed our officers to respond quickly and apprehend those allegedly involved.

"This is a good example of why it is essential to report any suspicious activity to Police as soon as possible, as what may seem minor can lead to more serious offending."

If you see any suspicious activity report it to Police via 111 if it is happening now, or 105 after the fact.

