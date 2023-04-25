Crash: SH1, Winslow - Canterbury
Tuesday, 25 April 2023, 6:47 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Police are responding to a serious crash south of
Ashburton.
About 4.40pm, Police were alerted to a
two-vehicle crash on State Highway 1 at Winslow, near the
intersection of Winslow-Willowby Road.
Two people have
been injured, one seriously, and one
moderately.
Traffic management is being arranged and
motorists should expect delays while emergency services work
at the
scene.
