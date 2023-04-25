Crash: SH1, Winslow - Canterbury

Police are responding to a serious crash south of Ashburton.

About 4.40pm, Police were alerted to a two-vehicle crash on State Highway 1 at Winslow, near the intersection of Winslow-Willowby Road.

Two people have been injured, one seriously, and one moderately.

Traffic management is being arranged and motorists should expect delays while emergency services work at the scene.

