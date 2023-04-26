Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Grassroots Trust Rescue Helicopter Completes 20 Lifesaving Missions Throughout March

Wednesday, 26 April 2023, 6:27 pm
Press Release: Grassroots Rescue Helicopter

Throughout the month of March your Grassroots Trust Rescue Helicopter completed 20 missions within the Manawatu and Whanganui region. Your Grassroots Trust Rescue Helicopter completed a variety of missions, ranging from medical transfers and rural missions to search and rescue operations. These missions included 5 inter-hospital transfers, 3 medical events, 1 motor vehicle accident, 1 search and rescue mission and 10 rural/farm related incidents, which accounted for 50% of all transported missions. Your rescue crew were commonly spotted in the likes of Palmerston North, with 3 inter hospital transfers taking place and Kakatahi, Masterton and Taihape, all having 2 missions each taking place.

On Thursday morning, March 2, your Grassroots Trust Rescue Helicopter was dispatched to a beach east of Masterton for a man in his 40s who had sustained serious injuries after an unexpected ignition. The patient was flown to Masterton Hospital for further treatment.

On Saturday afternoon, March 4, your Grassroots Trust Rescue Helicopter was dispatched to Palmerston North Hospital for a teenage male who had sustained serious head injuries. The patient was flown to Wellington Hospital for further treatment.

On Saturday morning, March 4, your Grassroots Trust Rescue Helicopter was dispatched to a rural forest area in the Whanganui District for a man in his 60s who had become disoriented and had set off his beacon. The Grassroots Trust Rescue Helicopter located the patient and transported him to Whanganui Airport.

On Sunday afternoon, March 5, your Grassroots Trust Rescue Helicopter was dispatched to a rural town southeast of Palmerston North for a teenage boy who had fallen and sustained a serious head injury. The patient was flown to Palmerston North Hospital for further treatment.

On Wednesday afternoon, March 8, your Grassroots Trust Rescue Helicopter was dispatched to a town northeast of Whanganui for a man in his 60s who had fallen while mountain biking. The patient had sustained mild leg injuries and was flown to Whanganui Hospital for further treatment.

On Saturday evening, March 11, your Grassroots Trust Rescue Helicopter was dispatched to a small town southeast of Whanganui for a man in his 50s who had sustained serious injuries after being involved in a motor vehicle accident. The patient was flown to Wellington Hospital for further treatment.

On Sunday afternoon, March 19, your Grassroots Trust Rescue Helicopter was dispatched to a small town south of Tongariro National Park for a patient who had sustained injuries after being involved in a bull riding accident. The patient was flown to Whanganui Hospital for further treatment.

On Wednesday morning, March 29, your Grassroots Trust Rescue Helicopter was dispatched to Taihape for a young boy who was suffering from a serious medical event. The patient was flown to Whanganui Hospital for further treatment.

Donate to your Grassroots Trust Rescue Helicopter today and keep these life-saving missions available to your community. Head to https://give.rescue.org.nz/.

