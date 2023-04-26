Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Waikato Westpac Rescue Helicopter Reaches 74 Missions In March

Wednesday, 26 April 2023, 6:30 pm
Press Release: Waikato Westpac Helicopter Rescue

Your Waikato Westpac Rescue Helicopter completed a remarkable 74 missions in March, a 21% increase compared to February, serving the Waikato, King Country, Coromandel, and surrounding areas. Your Waikato Westpac Rescue Helicopter completed a variety of missions, ranging from medical transfers to rural missions, providing aid and assistance to those living in remote locations. The missions included 47 inter-hospital transfers, 16 medical events, 2 motor vehicle accidents and 9 rural/farm-related incidents. Your Waikato Westpac Rescue Helicopter was commonly spotted in Rotorua, with 16 inter-hospital transfers taking place, Thames, with 6 inter-hospital transfers taking place, and Waihi and Tauranga with 5 missions each. Additionally, they completed a high number of missions in the Coromandel Region, with 15 missions taking place, which accounted for 20% of all transported missions.

The month started with the Waikato Westpac Rescue Helicopter crew being dispatched to Taharoa for a man in his 60s who was suffering from a critical medical event. The patient was stabilized at the scene and flown to Waikato Hospital for further treatment.

On Thursday afternoon, March 2, your Waikato Westpac Rescue Helicopter was dispatched to Ngatea for a woman in her 30s who was suffering from a serious medical event. The patient was flown to Waikato Hospital for further treatment.

That next evening, your Waikato Westpac Rescue Helicopter was tasked to Rotorua Hospital for a young boy who had been involved in a serious motor vehicle accident and had sustained serious injuries. The patient was flown to Waikato Hospital for further treatment.

On Sunday afternoon, March 5, your Waikato Westpac Rescue Helicopter was dispatched to Mt Kakepuku for a woman in her 20s who had fallen while hiking and sustained leg injuries. The patient was flown to Waikato Hospital for further treatment.

On March 6th, your Waikato Westpac Rescue Helicopter was dispatched to a rural community in the Waikato region for a young boy who was experiencing a serious medical event. The patient was flown to Waikato Hospital for further treatment.

That same day, your Waikato Westpac Rescue Helicopter was dispatched to Kawau Island for a young boy who was suffering from serious injuries. The patient was flown to Starship Hospital for further treatment.

On the 12th of March, your Waikato Westpac Rescue Helicopter was tasked to Rotorua Hospital for a man in his 70s who had fallen and sustained a serious head injury. The patient was flown to Waikato Hospital for further treatment.

On March 16th, your Waikato Westpac Rescue Helicopter was dispatched to Waihi for a man in his 60s who had suffered a serious medical event and collapsed. The patient required transport to Waikato Hospital for further treatment.

On Sunday morning, March 19, the Waikato Westpac Rescue Helicopter was tasked to transport a man in his 30s who was suffering from serious injuries after jumping into the water. The patient was flown from Waikato Hospital to Middlemore Hospital for further treatment.

On March 23rd, your Waikato Westpac Rescue Helicopter was tasked to Auckland City Hospital for a man in his 50s who had been involved in a serious MVA and had sustained multiple serious injuries. The patient was flown to Waikato Hospital for further treatment.

On March 27th, your Waikato Westpac Rescue Helicopter was tasked to Whakatane Hospital for a young boy who had fallen onto concrete and sustained serious injuries. The young boy was flown to Waikato Hospital for further treatment.

On Thursday afternoon, March 30, your Waikato Westpac Rescue Helicopter was dispatched to Whitianga for a woman in her 20s who was suffering from a serious medical event. The patient was flown to Waikato Hospital for further treatment.

On Friday afternoon, March 31, your Waikato Westpac Rescue Helicopter was dispatched to Waihi Beach for a teenage boy who was suffering from a serious medical event. The patient was transported to Waikato Hospital for further treatment.

Donate to your Waikato Westpac Rescue Helicopter today and keep these life-saving missions available to your community. Head to https://give.rescue.org.nz/.

