Charges following protest, SH1, Wellington

Four people have been arrested and charged following protest action on State Highway 1 at the Terrace off-ramp, Wellington this morning.

Police were called about 8am after four people occupied the road.

About 8.25am, the group were taken into custody.

Those arrested are four women, aged 19, 67, 73 and 74.

They are due to appear in Wellington District Court this afternoon on charges of endangering transport and breaching bail conditions.

We would like to remind those planning peaceful protests to consider the safety and the safety of others.

Police will not hesitate to remove and prosecute anyone undertaking dangerous actions.

