Charges following protest, SH1, Wellington
Thursday, 27 April 2023, 10:39 am
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Four people have been arrested and charged following
protest action on State Highway 1 at the Terrace off-ramp,
Wellington this morning.
Police were called about 8am
after four people occupied the road.
About 8.25am, the
group were taken into custody.
Those arrested are four
women, aged 19, 67, 73 and 74.
They are due to appear
in Wellington District Court this afternoon on charges of
endangering transport and breaching bail
conditions.
We would like to remind those planning
peaceful protests to consider the safety and the safety of
others.
Police will not hesitate to remove and
prosecute anyone undertaking dangerous
actions.
