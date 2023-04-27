Truck trailer roll Rahu Saddle, SH7 Lewis Pass route closed
Thursday, 27 April 2023, 7:24 pm
Press Release: NZ Transport Agency
A truck trailer has tipped south of the Rahu Saddle on
SH7, closing the highway this afternoon around 4.30 pm, says
Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency.
The section of
highway is between Springs Junction and Reefton, on the West
Coast.
Drivers will need to use SH73 the Arthur’s
Pass route between Canterbury and the West Coast tonight, or
delay their journeys.
- Drivers can also take the
longer detour to the north between Springs Junction and
Reefton via the Shenandoah SH65/Maruia and Inangahua, SH6
and 69. (See map below).
The next update will be
at 9 pm tonight. Check this link:
https://www.journeys.nzta.govt.nz/highway-conditions/west-coast/hazards/422670
