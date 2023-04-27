Truck trailer roll Rahu Saddle, SH7 Lewis Pass route closed

A truck trailer has tipped south of the Rahu Saddle on SH7, closing the highway this afternoon around 4.30 pm, says Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency.

The section of highway is between Springs Junction and Reefton, on the West Coast.

Drivers will need to use SH73 the Arthur’s Pass route between Canterbury and the West Coast tonight, or delay their journeys.

Drivers can also take the longer detour to the north between Springs Junction and Reefton via the Shenandoah SH65/Maruia and Inangahua, SH6 and 69. (See map below).

The next update will be at 9 pm tonight. Check this link:

https://www.journeys.nzta.govt.nz/highway-conditions/west-coast/hazards/422670

