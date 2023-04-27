SH7 Lewis Pass route reopens, closure shorter than anticipated
Thursday, 27 April 2023, 7:34 pm
Press Release: NZ Transport Agency
SH7 the Lewis Pass has reopened earlier than anticipated
this evening after a truck trailer roll late this afternoon,
says Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency.
The section of
highway, between Springs Junction and Reefton, on the West
Coast, was closed from after 4 pm to around 5.30
pm.
The road is now clear of the truck and
trailer.
Some material from the trailer will be
cleared up in the morning, so drivers need to slow down
around the crash site, south of the Rahu Saddle, Heslop
Creek Bridge to Branch Creek
Bridge.
