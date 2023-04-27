SH7 Lewis Pass route reopens, closure shorter than anticipated

SH7 the Lewis Pass has reopened earlier than anticipated this evening after a truck trailer roll late this afternoon, says Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency.

The section of highway, between Springs Junction and Reefton, on the West Coast, was closed from after 4 pm to around 5.30 pm.

The road is now clear of the truck and trailer.

Some material from the trailer will be cleared up in the morning, so drivers need to slow down around the crash site, south of the Rahu Saddle, Heslop Creek Bridge to Branch Creek Bridge.

