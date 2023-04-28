Tairāwhiti Police disappointed in drink driving checkpoints

Tairāwhiti Area Commander, Inspector Sam Aberahama

Tairāwhiti Police are disappointed in the results of checkpoints in the area over the last two weeks.

Between 20 and 23 April, 28 drivers were processed for excess breath alcohol, 28 infringements were issued, and 1 vehicle was impounded.

Police also conducted checkpoints the week prior, with equally disappointing results.

Between 14 and 15 April, 18 drivers were processed for excess breath alcohol, 10 infringements were issued, and 2 vehicles were impounded.

Over the two week period, 7,500 breath tests were conducted.

Police continue to urge motorists to make the conscious decision not to drink and drive.

Alcohol and/or drugs are a factor in about a third of all fatal crashes.

If you are in any doubt at all about being safe or legal to drive after drinking, don’t drive.

Tairāwhiti Police will continue to maintain a highly visible presence on our roads and motorists can expect to see Police anywhere, anytime.

