Name release - Feilding shooting
Friday, 28 April 2023, 1:52 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Police can now release the name of the man who died after
being shot by Police in Feilding on 23 April.
He was
Darren Norman Lyttle, aged 53.
Our thoughts remain
with his family and loved ones at this difficult
time.
The Police investigation into the incident is
ongoing.
