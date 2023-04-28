Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Name release - Feilding shooting

Friday, 28 April 2023, 1:52 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police

Police can now release the name of the man who died after being shot by Police in Feilding on 23 April.

He was Darren Norman Lyttle, aged 53.

Our thoughts remain with his family and loved ones at this difficult time.

The Police investigation into the incident is ongoing.

