Have You Seen Jan?

Even though inflation has peaked – it fell to 6.7% last week – we are still being told to expect high interest rates to persist well into 2024, or beyond. This is despite the lack of evidence that household spending and wage growth justify the Reserve Bank’s determination to keep on clobbering low and middle income households with high interest rates as the best (and so far, only) remedy for the cost of living crisis. This hammering away at household spending – and at employment – assumes that the main cost-of-living drivers are all lined up on the demand side of the economy... More>>