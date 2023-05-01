Have You Seen Jan?

Police are appealing for any sightings of Jan, who has been reported missing yesterday.

The 66-year-old was last seen on High Street Rangiora, around 3pm.

He was last seen wearing a khaki jacket and dark-coloured jeans (an image is attached at the bottom of this release).

Police and his family have concerns for his wellbeing.

If you have seen Jan or have any information that may help locate him, please contact 111 and quote file number 230501/5308.

