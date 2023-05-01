Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Bat Conservation The Focus Of Hamilton Conference

Monday, 1 May 2023, 10:44 am
Press Release: Department of Conservation

Conservation professionals from across New Zealand will converge on Waikato this week for a conference focussed on protection of native bats/pekapeka.

Bat Hui 23, to be held at Narrow’s Landing event venue just south of the city over the next few days, will draw more than 100 attendees including scientists and resource management specialists whose roles involve work to protect the secretive and mysterious winged mammals. It is the first time DOC has hosted the conference.

The Department of Conservation’s Bat Recovery Group (BRG) is hosting the conference, and DOC Ecology Technical Advisor Jess Scrimgeour says the event follows the publishing of the latest official threat classification for New Zealand’s two bat/pekapeka species last week.

“New Zealand’s native bats have a growing profile as people become more aware of the threats they face, and how and why they need protection,” Jess says.

“Our conference will cover the latest research on the species, survey and monitoring work to understand more about the bats, as well as discussion on predator control methods and the various mitigations available to protect bats,” she says.

Other topics to be covered by conference speakers include the impact of wind farms on the winged mammals, the “social organisation” and singing of male short-tailed bats, and the occupation of artificial roosts by bats found in suitable habitat in Hamilton.

Jess says although few New Zealanders will ever see bats – due to the animals’ largely nocturnal lifestyle – they are found throughout New Zealand, particularly where there are large ancient trees suitable for them to roost inside.

Hamilton is one of a small number of urban areas where bats are known to live, and are supported and protected by conservation agencies and community groups.

Efforts to raise the profile and protection of New Zealand’s bats have increased in recent years as more people become aware of the threats the animals face, and scientists – including DOC staff – share more research and science.

In 2022, DOC’s Kerry Borkin published research confirming what scientists had long suspected – that domestic cats were preying on and eating native bats where the felines roamed in and around bat habitat.

Also in 2022, Hamilton Zoo – supported by DOC – successfully rehabilitated an adult female long-tail bat which had been attacked by a cat, and found by a member of the public.

Jess Scrimgeour says it’s an exciting and interesting time to be working on bat conservation, and the hui near Hamilton will allow those involved in bat protection to share knowledge.

“Developing our understanding of the animals is crucial to our ongoing conservation efforts, and by bringing together professionals involved means we can ensure we’re all across the latest information and using it to drive our work.”

© Scoop Media

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, we ask that you or your organisation pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because we believe public access to news is important!

Join Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from Department of Conservation on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS



Gordon Campbell: On Tax Injustice, And On Being Prepped For War With China


The IRD’s significant research proves that the rich (on average) are taxed on their income at less than half the rate paid by ordinary wage and salary earners. They also pay a far smaller proportion of their income in GST. Even worse, the research demonstrates the snowballing nature of wealth. Only if you’re wealthy can you invest your income in the barely-taxed capital gains that make you even wealthier, while also hiding the income in trusts and shell companies and offshore havens. All of this not only compounds the injustice, but widens the income gap even further... More>>


 
 

National: Hardship Payments Reach New Record
The amount spent on hardship payments has reached a new record, National’s Social Development and Employment spokesperson Louise Upston says. “The recent release of benefit statistics... More>>

Government: PM Hipkins: Pre-Budget Speech, Auckland
Good afternoon everyone, it’s great to be with you today. Thank you to Brett and Allan from the EMA for hosting this event, which officially kicks off the 2023 Government Budget period... More>>

Government: IRD Report Shows Wealthy NZers Pay Much Lower Tax Rates Than Other Earners
Inland Revenue research released today reveals a large differential between the tax rates ordinary New Zealanders pay on their full income compared with the super-wealthy, Revenue Minister David Parker says... More>>

ALSO:



SAFE For Animals: New Zealand Makes History By Becoming The First Country To Ban Live Export By Sea
Live export by sea will be finally banned this weekend, on 30 April 2023. The milestone will be marked with celebratory events across the country... More>>

Climate Change Commission: Consultation Open On Our Draft Advice to Government
Consultation is now open on our draft advice to inform the strategic direction of the Government’s second emissions reduction plan, covering Aotearoa New Zealand’s 2026–2030 emissions budget... More>>


Transporting New Zealand: Opposes Cutting Fuel Tax Subsidy
The transport sector is unhappy about Finance Minister Grant Robertson’s announcement last week that the Government’s transport support package will end in June... More>>


work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 

Get Our Free Weekly Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our Network.
 
 