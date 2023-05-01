Final Call For Annual Plan Feedback
Monday, 1 May 2023, 11:28 am
Press Release: Marlborough District Council
Submissions on the 2023-24 Annual Plan close at 5.00 pm
on Monday 8 May so now’s the time to share your feedback
on Council’s proposed budget.
This year’s proposed
budget maintains Council’s current levels of service
across Marlborough. It also continues a significant capital
expenditure programme focused on our core infrastructure
needs, primarily roading, sewerage and water
treatment.
A small number of new expenditure items
have been supported by councillors, leaving an overall
proposed rates increase of 7.8 per cent for the year
beginning 1 July 2023.
Hearings are scheduled for 6 to
8 June. The plan will be adopted by Council on 29 June with
new rates effective from 1 July.
To find out more and
have your say, go to www.marlborough.govt.nz
or pick up a copy of the consultation document from Council
offices or the Picton
Library.
