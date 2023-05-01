Final Call For Annual Plan Feedback

Submissions on the 2023-24 Annual Plan close at 5.00 pm on Monday 8 May so now’s the time to share your feedback on Council’s proposed budget.

This year’s proposed budget maintains Council’s current levels of service across Marlborough. It also continues a significant capital expenditure programme focused on our core infrastructure needs, primarily roading, sewerage and water treatment.

A small number of new expenditure items have been supported by councillors, leaving an overall proposed rates increase of 7.8 per cent for the year beginning 1 July 2023.

Hearings are scheduled for 6 to 8 June. The plan will be adopted by Council on 29 June with new rates effective from 1 July.

To find out more and have your say, go to www.marlborough.govt.nz or pick up a copy of the consultation document from Council offices or the Picton Library.

