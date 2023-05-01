Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Hawke’s Bay Police Appeal For Information Following Aggravated Burglary

Monday, 1 May 2023, 4:39 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police

Detective Sergeant Darren Pritchard says -

Police are appealing to the public for any information in relation to an
aggravated burglary in Hastings over the weekend.

At 2.15pm on Sunday, a stolen grey Nissan Tiida drove up onto the footpath
and parked outside a jewellers on Heretaunga Street West.

Three people exited the vehicle and forced entry to the store, while one
person remained in the vehicle.

Two staff members were working at the time who locked themselves in the back
room of the shop.

The offenders have spent less than a minute in the store, using a hammer to
smash glass cabinets and take several items, before getting back into the
vehicle and leaving.

The vehicle was located abandoned in Mahora shortly after.

The investigation team continue to make enquiries into the brazen daylight
burglary, but are also asking for the public to share any information which
may assist.

If you have any information or footage, which may help us identify and locate
those responsible, please contact Police on 105 – either by calling or
online at https://www.police.govt.nz/use-105 ‘Update Report’.

Please reference file number 230430/3965.

Information can also be provided anonymously via Crime Stoppers on 0800 555
111.

 

ENDS

 

Issued by Police Media Centre

You can also view this release, including any additional images, on the NZ
Police app [1] or at:
https://www.police.govt.nz/news/release/hawke%E2%80%99s-bay-police-appeal-information-following-aggravated-burglary
[2]

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS




Gordon Campbell: On The Politics Of “Greedflation”


Even though inflation has peaked – it fell to 6.7% last week – we are still being told to expect high interest rates to persist well into 2024, or beyond. This is despite the lack of evidence that household spending and wage growth justify the Reserve Bank’s determination to keep on clobbering low and middle income households with high interest rates as the best (and so far, only) remedy for the cost of living crisis. This hammering away at household spending – and at employment – assumes that the main cost-of-living drivers are all lined up on the demand side of the economy... More>>


 
 

National: Hardship Payments Reach New Record
The amount spent on hardship payments has reached a new record, National’s Social Development and Employment spokesperson Louise Upston says. “The recent release of benefit statistics... More>>

Government: PM Hipkins: Pre-Budget Speech, Auckland
Good afternoon everyone, it’s great to be with you today. Thank you to Brett and Allan from the EMA for hosting this event, which officially kicks off the 2023 Government Budget period... More>>

Government: IRD Report Shows Wealthy NZers Pay Much Lower Tax Rates Than Other Earners
Inland Revenue research released today reveals a large differential between the tax rates ordinary New Zealanders pay on their full income compared with the super-wealthy, Revenue Minister David Parker says... More>>

ALSO:



SAFE For Animals: New Zealand Makes History By Becoming The First Country To Ban Live Export By Sea
Live export by sea will be finally banned this weekend, on 30 April 2023. The milestone will be marked with celebratory events across the country... More>>

Climate Change Commission: Consultation Open On Our Draft Advice to Government
Consultation is now open on our draft advice to inform the strategic direction of the Government’s second emissions reduction plan, covering Aotearoa New Zealand’s 2026–2030 emissions budget... More>>


Transporting New Zealand: Opposes Cutting Fuel Tax Subsidy
The transport sector is unhappy about Finance Minister Grant Robertson’s announcement last week that the Government’s transport support package will end in June... More>>


