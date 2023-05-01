Hawke’s Bay Police Appeal For Information Following Aggravated Burglary

Detective Sergeant Darren Pritchard says -

Police are appealing to the public for any information in relation to an

aggravated burglary in Hastings over the weekend.

At 2.15pm on Sunday, a stolen grey Nissan Tiida drove up onto the footpath

and parked outside a jewellers on Heretaunga Street West.

Three people exited the vehicle and forced entry to the store, while one

person remained in the vehicle.

Two staff members were working at the time who locked themselves in the back

room of the shop.

The offenders have spent less than a minute in the store, using a hammer to

smash glass cabinets and take several items, before getting back into the

vehicle and leaving.

The vehicle was located abandoned in Mahora shortly after.

The investigation team continue to make enquiries into the brazen daylight

burglary, but are also asking for the public to share any information which

may assist.

If you have any information or footage, which may help us identify and locate

those responsible, please contact Police on 105 – either by calling or

online at https://www.police.govt.nz/use-105 ‘Update Report’.

Please reference file number 230430/3965.

Information can also be provided anonymously via Crime Stoppers on 0800 555

111.

