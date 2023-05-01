Hawke’s Bay Police Appeal For Information Following Aggravated Burglary
Detective Sergeant Darren Pritchard says -
Police
are appealing to the public for any information in relation
to an
aggravated burglary in Hastings over the weekend.
At 2.15pm on Sunday, a stolen grey Nissan
Tiida drove up onto the footpath
and parked outside a jewellers on Heretaunga Street West.
Three people
exited the vehicle and forced entry to the store, while
one
person remained in the vehicle.
Two staff
members were working at the time who locked themselves in
the back
room of the shop.
The offenders have spent
less than a minute in the store, using a hammer to
smash glass cabinets and take several items, before getting back into the
vehicle and leaving.
The vehicle was located abandoned in Mahora shortly after.
The
investigation team continue to make enquiries into the
brazen daylight
burglary, but are also asking for the public to share any information which
may assist.
If you have any information or footage, which
may help us identify and locate
those responsible, please contact Police on 105 – either by calling or
online at https://www.police.govt.nz/use-105 ‘Update Report’.
Please reference file number 230430/3965.
Information can also be provided
anonymously via Crime Stoppers on 0800
555
111.
