Background Of Service For New Volunteer Manager

Angela Wallace is the new manager for SociaLink Volunteering Services – Western Bay of Plenty, now operated under SociaLink which supports the Western Bay of Plenty social and community sector.

Angela was previously the Community Connector at Katikati Community Centre, connecting people with support and working with stakeholders to build relationships for community events. She was also co-founder and manager of Awhina House for Tauranga’s homeless women after seeing a need for a shelter for women.

“I got involved because of my volunteering, mainly through my church, and initiating the community meal in Merivale. Being there and seeing the need I saw first-hand the women’s challenges and recognised that the problem was not widely known.

“I met with like-minded women and we talked about it and formed a charitable trust.”

Angela grew up in Tauranga, and after completing a Communications degree at AUT worked in film and television before starting a family. She and her family live on a lifestyle block at Pahoia.

She sees her new role for Volunteering Services as supporting for-purpose organisations who have volunteers with whatever they need and raising the profile of volunteering to attract new people and making their volunteering activities as seamless as possible.

“I’ll be greasing the wheels for volunteering,” she says.

