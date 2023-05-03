Operation Cobalt: A million worth of drug harm prevented

Northland Police are keeping illegal gang activity in rural communities firmly in its sights, with one Kawakawa property being paid a visit this week.

Police have arrested a man while seizing methamphetamine, cash and a firearm in the process.

Northland’s Operation Cobalt staff based in the Mid North executed the search warrant on Johnston Road on Tuesday.

Detective Senior Sergeant Kevan Verry says Police targeted alleged drug dealing at the address, which is linked to the Black Power gang.

“At the address our staff have recovered a pump action shotgun, ammunition, and more than $3,000 in cash.

“A kilogram of methamphetamine was also recovered, along with a small amount of cannabis.”

Police have charged a 48-year-old man and he is set to appear in the Kaikohe District Court today on numerous charges.

Those include possession of methamphetamine for supply, unlawful possession of a prohibited firearm, unlawful possession of ammunition and possession of cannabis for supply.

This week’s warrant is the latest in enforcement action targeting illegal activity being perpetrated by gangs in the district.

Through Operation Cobalt, Northland Police remain committed to targeting gang members and their associates and holding them to account.

“Methamphetamine continues to be destructive for our rural communities,” Detective Senior Sergeant Verry says.

“This warrant is a satisfying result for Police, and we hope for our community as well.

“We estimate the methamphetamine seized at this address will have caused more than $1.1 million in social harm.

“That is an eye-watering figure for the communities in Northland given the numerous challenges they are facing in today’s climate.”

Detective Senior Sergeant Verry says information from the public about illegal activity continues to be of great value to investigators.

People are continued to ask to report this behaviour to Police so it can be followed up.

They can visit their local Police station, contact Police on 105 or provide information anonymously via Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.



