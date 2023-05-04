Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

More Heavy Rain For Sodden Western Areas Of Aotearoa New Zealand

Thursday, 4 May 2023, 2:01 pm
Press Release: MetService

Covering period of Thursday 4 - Sunday 7 November
 

MetService is warning that a slow-moving front will continue to deliver significant amounts of rain to already saturated northern and western parts of the North Island and the upper South Island through the weekend and beyond. Heavy rain in the North Island eases from Friday morning, and the focus of heavy rain turns to the upper South Island.

Northland, Waitomo, Taranaki, Tongariro National Park, Horowhenua, Kapiti, and Wellington are currently under Orange Heavy Rain warnings. Tasman, Nelson and Marlborough come under warning from tonight.

MetService meteorologist Andrew James says, “This large amount of rain falling on already sodden ground has seen surface flooding in Taranaki, Bay of Plenty and Northland, and other areas are likely to see the same, along with slips.”

Nelson and northern Marlborough come under Orange Heavy Rain Warning tonight as the front sinks south. An extremely large amount of rain is forecast for the western Tasman Ranges, with 350-450mm of rain predicted in a 42 hour period up to midnight Saturday.

“These areas have seen a lot of rain recently. Further rain could cause significant impacts –think rising rivers, slips and surface flooding, and people are urged to stay up to date in case these warnings are upgraded,” says James.

“The system is slow moving because a large high-pressure system to the east stops the subtropical rainband from moving on. Rain sticks around through the weekend and into early next week but snakes back and forth over the western parts of both islands, so the heaviest rain comes and goes.” continues James.

Wet weather looks set to continue through the weekend, with the bullseye of the wettest weather shifting away from central New Zealand towards the southern stretch of the South Island west coast on Sunday.

The tropical air delivering all this rain also brings warm and humid conditions, with much of the country experiencing unusually warm May temperatures. Several spots across the motu have even had their warmest May temperatures on record. These include Auckland, Hamilton, Whanganui and Queenstown, while Wellington Airport recorded its second warmest minimum temperature for May with 17.6°C on Wednesday.

© Scoop Media

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, we ask that you or your organisation pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because we believe public access to news is important!

Join Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from MetService on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS



Gordon Campbell: On The Hollywood Writers’ Strike


Capitalism has a habit of throwing up business models that disrupt business as usual, but that are not sustainable. Uber for instance, couldn’t provide a cut price taxi service forever, at the expense of its drivers. Sooner or later, they were bound to revolt. Spotify is another case in point. Since 2018, the business media has had doubts about the viability of Spotify’s business model... More>>


 
 


Government: $56 Million For Projects Supporting Waterway Restoration And Protection

More than $56 million of funding over three years has been committed to plug capability and capacity gaps so restoration and protection of lakes, rivers, and streams can be fully rolled out across Aotearoa. More>>

National: Hardship Payments Reach New Record

The amount spent on hardship payments has reached a new record, says National’s Social Development and Employment spokesperson Louise Upston. More>>


Government: PM Hipkins: Pre-Budget Speech, Auckland

Thank you to Brett and Allan from the EMA for hosting this event, which officially kicks off the 2023 Government Budget period. More>>


SAFE For Animals: NZ Becomes First Country To Ban Live Export By Sea

Live export by sea will be finally banned on 30 April 2023, with celebratory events across the country marking this milestone. More>>

Climate Change Commission: Consultation Open On Our Draft Advice to Government

Consultation is now open on our draft advice to inform the strategic direction of the Government’s second emissions reduction plan, covering the 2026–30 emissions budget. More>>

Transporting New Zealand: Opposes Cutting Fuel Tax Subsidy

The transport sector is unhappy about Finance Minister Grant Robertson’s announcement that the transport support package will end in June. More>>


work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 

Get Our Free Weekly Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our Network.
 
 