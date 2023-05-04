Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Free Rainwater Harvesting Workshops On Offer To Tauranga Residents

Thursday, 4 May 2023, 5:58 pm
Press Release: Tauranga City Council

Rain is something Kiwis unfortunately know plenty about this year. Now, Tauranga City Council is giving people a free opportunity to learn how to harvest some of that rain for use around the home.

Four free workshops are on offer during May and June, giving Tauranga residents the opportunity to learn about the benefits of harvesting rainwater and how to choose a suitable rainwater tank to meet their needs.

The free workshops are part of Council’s Tauranga Water Conservation Project which aims to empower each of us to think differently about water use and be more mindful around how we use our share of the city's water supply.

Water Services Manager Peter Bahrs says over the past five years we have experienced record dry weather and more recently, unprecedented wet weather. These changing climatic conditions can put pressure on Tauranga’s water supply.

“In Tauranga our water is drawn from three spring-fed streams. During periods of hot, dry weather the aquifers that supply our streams do not recharge at the same rate that we are taking water.

“During heavy rain events demand for water eases, however it brings challenges in our ability to treat water due to the extra sediment stirred up. Whatever the weather, good water conservation practices are needed.”

Collecting rainwater gives people access to an alternative water source and can help reduce the demand on our drinking water supply network.

It can also provide a great source for outdoor water use such as gardening, irrigation or washing your car.

Rainwater tanks also reduce the amount of stormwater runoff from surfaces such as roofs, roads and car parks that drain into our urban waterways, says Peter.

“By using a rainwater tank to collect water, you can save money on your water bill, reduce demand on the city's water supply and have an alternate water supply during water shortages.

“Small changes in water use can make a big difference in maintaining a sustainable water supply to the city now, and into the future. We need to make every drop count.”

The free rainwater harvesting workshops will be held on:

  • Thursday 18 May, 6.30pm-8.30pm
  • Saturday 20 May, 1pm-3pm
  • Wednesday 7 June, 6pm-8pm
  • Sunday 11 June, 12pm-2pm.

All workshops will be held at Envirohub Bay of Plenty, 31b Glasgow Street, Tauranga and there is a limit of 20 people per workshop. First in, first served. To book, visit www.tauranga.govt.nz/rainwatertanks.

Other initiatives under the Tauranga Water Conservation project include a free home water conservation audit and a free low-flow shower head upgrade (terms and conditions apply).

Businesses wanting to save water and reduce their water and power bills can also apply for a free shorter shower kit.

Find more from Tauranga City Council on InfoPages.
 
 
 
