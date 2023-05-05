Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Investigation ongoing into the death of Richard Leman

Friday, 5 May 2023, 11:37 am
Press Release: New Zealand Police

Detective Senior Sergeant Tania Jellyman:

Police investigating the homicide of Richard Leman in Rangiora have conducted a further search warrant this morning.

Mr Leman was found deceased at a Tyler Street address on 17 April.

The further search warrant is being conducted at a location on Andrew Street already attended by police as part of the investigation.

Police are likely to remain there for several days and our presence is not likely to disrupt the community.

