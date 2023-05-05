Investigation ongoing into the death of Richard Leman
Friday, 5 May 2023, 11:37 am
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Detective Senior Sergeant Tania Jellyman:
Police
investigating the homicide of Richard Leman in Rangiora have
conducted a further search warrant this morning.
Mr
Leman was found deceased at a Tyler Street address on 17
April.
The further search warrant is being conducted
at a location on Andrew Street already attended by police as
part of the investigation.
Police are likely to remain
there for several days and our presence is not likely to
disrupt the
community.
