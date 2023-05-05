Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Wellington And Hutt Hospitals Prepare For A Busy Winter

Friday, 5 May 2023, 1:16 pm
Press Release: Te Whatu Ora Health New Zealand

Te Whatu Ora Capital, Coast and Hutt Valley has opened new facilities to increase available beds and relieve pressure on busy hospital wards and Emergency Departments as winter approaches.

“Our Hutt Valley, Kenepuru Community, and Wellington Regional Hospitals continue to experience high occupancy, with patients often having to wait in ED for long periods of time until a bed on a ward, or another facility such as aged care, becomes free,” says Andre Cromhout, Acting Chief Medical Officer.

“Winter illnesses, such as the flu and COVID-19, increase hospital pressures and we have a number of initiatives underway to ease this – including opening new facilities within our hospitals and working with partner organisations to support greater community care.

“Last week we opened a new eight-patient Transit Hub at Hutt Hospital, where we can monitor patients ready to leave hospital but who are waiting for discharge papers, or for whānau or an ambulance to pick them up.

“Each morning we discharge about 40-50 people from Hutt Hospital. However, they are often unable to leave until late afternoon or early evening. The Hub enables these patients to wait in comfort while freeing up much-needed beds for new patients, particularly those waiting in ED.

“Today we are opening the renovated top floor of the old children’s ward at Wellington Regional Hospital as an interim general medical adult ward. The ward has 16 beds that will reduce pressure on other wards, including ED, and improve hospital flow. It will also enable other medical wards to focus on supporting patients requiring more complex care.

“Following on 9 May a Second Stage Recovery Unit will open at Hutt Hospital, where we can monitor surgical patients who are expected to stay in hospital less than 24 hours after their operation. We expect this will support 2,000 patients a year and free up beds in the hospital’s medical wards.

“We continue to encourage Wellingtonians to ensure their vaccinations for the flu and COVID-19 are up to date, which reduce the chance of people getting seriously unwell.

“Work on a range of community care initiatives, which will reduce demand on hospitals, is also underway. This will include expanding the minor ailments scheme currently operating in Upper Hutt. The scheme enables children and young people under 14, and those with a community service card, to access free consultations and medicines for minor ailments from a pharmacist.”

Staying up to date with your Flu and Covid-19 vaccinations
To make it easier to stay up to date with your recommended vaccinations you can book to get your Covid-19 booster and Flu vaccine at the same time. Book yours now at https://bookmyvaccine.health.nz or call Healthline on 0800 28 29 26, book through your GP, pharmacy, or healthcare provider.

© Scoop Media

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, we ask that you or your organisation pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because we believe public access to news is important!

Join Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from Te Whatu Ora Health New Zealand on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On The Coronation


Finally, the imperial sound of one hand clapping.
Saturday night NZ time, Charles III will be officially sworn in as King and as our head of state.
Commonwealth leaders will pledge their allegiance, even those hailing from countries that would much rather be rid of the whole silly, expensive business.
Yet still the monarchy endures, mainly because the alternative - a recycled politician in the top job - seems almost as bad, and without the horse drawn coaches and the regal bling.
Is Camilla the closest thing we have to Shiv? There’s certainly a weird Succession dynamic to her relationship with Charles. More>>


 
 


350 Aotearoa: More Than 750 Public Buildings Still Waiting For Funding To Transition To Clean Energy

350 Aotearoa has released a map of state sector buildings across Aotearoa, which outlines the status of fossil-fuelled public buildings - ‘unfunded’, ‘funded’, or ‘transitioned. More>>

Ministry for the Environment: Supporting Restoration of NZ Waterways

Over $56 million over three years has been committed to plug capability and capacity gaps so restoration and protection of lakes, rivers, and streams can be implemented across Aotearoa. More>>

National: Hardship Payments Reach New Record

The amount spent on hardship payments has reached a new record, says National’s Social Development and Employment spokesperson Louise Upston. More>>

SAFE: Duck Shooting Season Is Bad News For All Birds

The duck shooting season, which begins on 6 May, means countless native birds will be slaughtered. More>>

SAFE: NZ Becomes First Country To Ban Live Export By Sea

Live export by sea will be finally banned on 30 April, with celebratory events across the country marking this milestone. More>>


Climate Change Commission: Consultation Open On Our Draft Advice to Government

Consultation is now open on our draft advice to inform the strategic direction of the Government’s second emissions reduction plan, covering the 2026–30 emissions budget. More>>

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 

Get Our Free Weekly Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our Network.
 
 