Be Bright, Be Safe, Be Seen

Friday, 5 May 2023
Tauranga City Council

Travel Safe are reminding Tauranga and Western Bay of Plenty road and path users to be bright, be safe and be seen this winter, whether they’re on two wheels or two legs, commuting to work or school, or getting in that early jog in.

Being visible on the road becomes especially important as the days get shorter, wetter, and foggier, and everyone is encouraged to wear high visibility-clothing and reflective gear if they are out and about on roads and paths, especially between dusk and dawn and during any time of low light or poor visibility.

Senior Sergeant Wayne Hunter says that in addition to wearing high-visibility clothing like reflective jackets and vests, people on bikes must ensure their front light, rear light and rear red reflector are all working correctly and are clean.

“Using lights and reflectors is one of the simplest things you can do to keep safe on your bike and it’s also a legal requirement between sunset and sunrise, and at any other time you can’t clearly see a person or vehicle from 100 metres away,” says Senior Sergeant Hunter.

When cycling at night or in poor visibility cycles must have one or more steady or flashing rear-facing red lights that can be seen from 200m, one or two white or yellow headlights that can be seen at night from a distance of 200m (only one of these may flash), and pedal retro-reflectors on the forward and rearward facing surfaces of each pedal.

Take care with very bright lights, angle them slightly down to avoid dazzling anyone, and remember; lights and reflectors only work if they can be seen clearly – so don’t cover them with bags or jackets.

Travel Safe Team Leader Sonia Lynds says May is a great time to check your lights, reflectors, and helmet are all up to standard and to stock up on any hi-visibility or reflective clothing.

“As we say goodbye to the warmer months it pays to make sure you are prepared to move around the city safely. As well as ensuring you have all the right lights and reflective gear, double check that you have the right clothes and footwear for biking or walking, choose a safe route so that you can see others, and be seen easily, and allow extra time if it’s raining or windy,” says Sonia.

This May the Travel Safe team will be out and about in the community hosting pitstops at key points across the city to chat about safety on the roads and paths, encourage good habits and reward people with safe cycling giveaways. There is one major prize to give away after the last pitstop and all participants can enter free. Any weather cancellation or postponement will be announced on the Travel Safe Facebook page.

Pitstop Locations - 4:15 pm – 5:40 pm

  • Wednesday 10 May - Chapel St Bridge
  • Wednesday 17 - Harbour Bridge Marina
  • Wednesday 24 May - Matapihi Rail Bridge
  • Tuesday 30 May - Turret Road

For more on lights, reflectors and cycle safety equipment visit https://www.nzta.govt.nz/roadcode/code-for-cycling/equipment/.

