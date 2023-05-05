Arrest Made – Wellington Burglaries
Friday, 5 May 2023, 1:20 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Hutt Valley Tactical Crime Unit Supervisor Detective
Sergeant Richard Orr:
Hutt Valley Police have today
arrested a man on 10 charges of burglary.
Police
conducted a search warrant at an address in Moera, following
inquiries into 11 restaurant burglaries in the Wellington
District over the past month.
A 27-year-old man was
located at the address yesterday (4 May) and taken into
custody.
The man is due to appear in Hutt Valley
District Court on 11 May on 10 charges of burglary and one
charge of party to burglary.
Inquiries continue, and
Police do not rule out further
arrests.
