Arrest Made – Wellington Burglaries

Hutt Valley Tactical Crime Unit Supervisor Detective Sergeant Richard Orr:

Hutt Valley Police have today arrested a man on 10 charges of burglary.

Police conducted a search warrant at an address in Moera, following inquiries into 11 restaurant burglaries in the Wellington District over the past month.

A 27-year-old man was located at the address yesterday (4 May) and taken into custody.

The man is due to appear in Hutt Valley District Court on 11 May on 10 charges of burglary and one charge of party to burglary.

Inquiries continue, and Police do not rule out further arrests.

© Scoop Media

