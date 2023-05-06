Fatal Crash – Mere Road, Taupō

Police can confirm one person has died following a crash involving a single vehicle on Mere Road, Taupō in the early hours of this morning.

Shortly after midnight emergency services responded to the crash in which a car had left the road and collided with a building. The sole occupant of the car died at the scene.

Police offer condolences to the family of the deceased person.

Enquiries into the circumstances of the crash are ongoing.

