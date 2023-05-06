Fatal Crash – Mere Road, Taupō
Saturday, 6 May 2023, 11:23 am
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Police can confirm one person has died following a crash
involving a single vehicle on Mere Road, Taupō in the early
hours of this morning.
Shortly after midnight
emergency services responded to the crash in which a car had
left the road and collided with a building. The sole
occupant of the car died at the scene.
Police offer
condolences to the family of the deceased
person.
Enquiries into the circumstances of the crash
are
ongoing.
