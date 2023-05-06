Some Marlborough Roads Affected By Flooding; SH6 Closed

Rainfall continues to affect roads in Marlborough although current rainfall levels are forecast to be lighter this afternoon. Flooding has closed State Highway 6 between Havelock and Rai Valley, and some local roads are flooded.

Drivers should delay their travel or use an alternative route between Marlborough and Nelson, via State Highway 63 and St Arnaud. SH6 is being closely monitored and will reopen as soon as possible.

Old Renwick Road is closed at the ford near Renwick. Duncan Bay access is via 4WD only. There have been no reports of any serious problems on any Sounds local roads so far today.

The Wairau Diversion freedom campsite and nearby Thomas Road are closed for 24 hours. They may stay closed if the forecast for next Tuesday becomes a concern. People should keep away from river reserves around the region.

Heavy rain overnight was concentrated in the Rai Valley, Te Hoiere/Pelorus and Upper Wairau catchments, with rain easing off over the past few hours. While the forecast is for lighter rain this afternoon into this evening, there are possible showers in the northwest of the region through to midday Sunday.

Te Hoiere/Pelorus River at the campground had a peak flow just over 1,000 m3/s at 10.00 am this morning, with the Rai River nearing peak flow at midday, just above 400 m3/s. Low tide at Havelock at 3pm this afternoon should help the water drain away fairly quickly.

The Branch and Goulter tributaries in the Upper Wairau had peak flow before 6.00 am this morning, and the Wairau River at SH1 is expected to peak at around 2,000 m3/s this afternoon. The river flow is well below the SH1 river bridge.

Rivers are forecast to peak about now but then expected to drop fairly quickly after that. The Taylor River in Blenheim CBD is still 350mm below the level recorded prior to weedcutting starting last Sunday.

There have been no reports of property flooding, although farmland bordering some rivers has flooded.

Marlborough’s Emergency Management team met this morning with all of Marlborough’s responding agencies. The Emergency Operations Centre has not been activated but the situation is being monitored by various agencies and Marlborough District Council teams on the ground.

Met Service HEAVY RAIN WARNING - ORANGE

Period: 12hrs from 9am - 9pm Sat, 6 May

Area: Marlborough about and north of the Awatere Valley, also Nelson and Tasman south and east of Motueka

Forecast: Expect a further 70 to 100 mm of rain with the largest accumulations about the ranges, in addition to what has already fallen. Peak rates of 15 to 25 mm/h this morning and early afternoon.

Impact: Heavy rain may cause streams and rivers to rise rapidly. Surface flooding and slips are also possible and driving conditions may be hazardous.

