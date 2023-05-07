Unexplained Death, Ohinemutu
Sunday, 7 May 2023, 6:40 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Police are making enquiries after a person was located
deceased, on Lake Road, Ohinemutu shortly after 1am this
morning. At this stage the death is being treated as
unexplained.
Police would like to hear from anyone
with information that could assist with enquiries, and in
particular any sightings of a person in the Lake Road area
near Rotorua Hospital, between 10pm last night and 1am this
morning.
Anyone who has information that could assist
is encouraged to contact us via our 105 phone service,
referencing file number File 230507/9750
Reports can
also be made online at https://www.police.govt.nz/use-105
and using Update
Report.
