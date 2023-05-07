Unexplained Death, Ohinemutu

Police are making enquiries after a person was located deceased, on Lake Road, Ohinemutu shortly after 1am this morning. At this stage the death is being treated as unexplained.

Police would like to hear from anyone with information that could assist with enquiries, and in particular any sightings of a person in the Lake Road area near Rotorua Hospital, between 10pm last night and 1am this morning.

Anyone who has information that could assist is encouraged to contact us via our 105 phone service, referencing file number File 230507/9750

Reports can also be made online at https://www.police.govt.nz/use-105 and using Update Report.

