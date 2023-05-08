Kaimai Air Accident 60th Anniversary

3rd July 2023 will be the 60th anniversary of the Kaimai Range NAC DC-3 accident in which 23 people lost their lives; still New Zealand’s worst domestic air accident.

Flight 441 was on a scheduled New Zealand National Airways Corporation (NAC) flight from Auckland to Tauranga and then to Gisborne, Napier and Wellington. The passengers onboard DC-3 Skyliner ZK-AYZ ‘Hastings’ represented a cross section of New Zealand society at the time; men and women, Maori and Pakeha, young and old. They were travelling on business, on holiday, or to attend family events.

In shocking weather conditions, the DC-3 plunged into a rock ravine near the top of the Kaimai Ranges (close to Mt. Ngatamahinerua) with the death of all three crew and 20 passengers. Twenty four hours later, the wreckage was finally discovered after a big search, including by many volunteers. It was the first time helicopters were used in a major aviation search and recovery operation in New Zealand. The tragic accident was a profound shock to the prosperity and optimism of a growing post-war nation. The accident was front page news for days.

Aviation Historian and chaplain, Rev. Dr Richard Waugh (of Howick Auckland), who initiated past anniversary events and author of the authoritative book, ‘Kaimai Crash – New Zealand’s Worst Internal Air Disaster’ (Craigs, Invercargill, 2003, ISBN 978-0-908629-74-9) comments, “The 60th anniversary of the tragic Kaimai air accident will likely be the final time for relatives of those lost, and others with direct involvement by way of search and recovery efforts, to gather together to pay their respects. Already many family members have confirmed their attendance, including the support of 86-year-old Mrs Sandy Saussey, who 60 years ago was the young wife of Captain Len Enchmarch. Pastoral support for family members will be paramount and our organising group is grateful to have support from Air New Zealand, the Matamata-Piako District Council, and from many others for this special anniversary time.”

An outdoor public service is planned at the national memorial plaque on Old Te Aroha Road, near Gordon, at 9am on Monday 3rd July, which will be led by Rev. Dr Waugh and involving both iwi and local civic involvement. There will be a fly-past tribute by the Auckland based Fly-DC-3, the aircraft being the same as the ill-fated DC-3. Mayor Adrienne Wilcock comments, “The Matamata-Piako District Council is pleased to be supporting the 60th anniversary memorial service on Old Te Aroha Road. The awful accident of six decades ago involved many of our Te Aroha, Matamata and district residents who volunteered in the search and assisted in other ways. The memorial on Old Te Aroha Road is a special place in our district to remember a national tragedy and I look forward to having a role in the service and welcoming many of the families and other visitors to our district.”

At 1.30pm on Monday 3rd July a permanent memorial display to the air accident will be dedicated at the Classic Flyers Museum at Tauranga Airport. Museum trustee Andrew Gormlie reports, “It is very appropriate that the museum be the venue for a much-needed display about the accident, and in tribute to those who died, and those who did all they could to assist the disaster. Design work is now well advanced and we invite the public to attend and to reflect and remember the air accident. From such accidents there have come many helpful lessons that make our flying so reliable and safe today.”

