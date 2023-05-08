Road blocked, Mount Wellington - Auckland City
Monday, 8 May 2023, 12:59 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
A truck and trailer carrying a crane has crashed into a
house and car at the intersection of Carbine and Waipuna
roads, Mount Wellington.
Emergency services are
responding to the incident, which was reported just before
12.30pm.
There are no reports of injuries, however a
section of Waipuna Rd between Ireland Rd and Convamore Lane
is blocked and traffic management is in
place.
Motorists are advised that the traffic
disruption is likely to remain for some
time.
© Scoop Media
