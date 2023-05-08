Road blocked, Mount Wellington - Auckland City

A truck and trailer carrying a crane has crashed into a house and car at the intersection of Carbine and Waipuna roads, Mount Wellington.

Emergency services are responding to the incident, which was reported just before 12.30pm.

There are no reports of injuries, however a section of Waipuna Rd between Ireland Rd and Convamore Lane is blocked and traffic management is in place.

Motorists are advised that the traffic disruption is likely to remain for some time.



© Scoop Media

