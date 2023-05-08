Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Chief Executive Role To Be Advertised

Monday, 8 May 2023, 2:00 pm
Press Release: Tauranga City Council

Tauranga City Council’s Commission has decided to initiate an application process for the role of Chief Executive, to provide greater certainty and continuity of executive leadership for the organisation, the community and next year’s incoming elected council.

Incumbent Chief Executive Marty Grenfell’s five-year term of appointment comes to an end on Sunday, 3 September, this year and while the Local Government Act allows the Commission to extend the appointment for a further two years, the Commissioners felt that such a short tenure could present unnecessary challenges for the wider Council organisation to deal with.

Commission Chair, Anne Tolley, says that a two-year appointment would have required the new Mayor and councillors to start an appointment process within nine months of being elected.

“Progressing the delivery of the many strategic, long-term projects in the Council’s work programme sufficiently within such a short timeframe would have been difficult and following consultation with Mr Grenfell, the Commission came to the conclusion that a five-year appointment would offer some significant advantages to the Council and the community,” she explains. “That requires us to implement a full application and appointment process, but it will mean the appointee will have the continuity of tenure required to get on with the job of implementing the 2024-34 long-term plan and significant programmes of work such as Te Manawataki o Te Papa.”

Anne says the decision in no way reflects on the performance of the current executive team. “We have full confidence in the capabilities and commitment of the Chief Executive. That said, we have to go into the appointment process with an open mind and give full consideration to the strengths of all applicants.”

Marty Grenfell says he is supportive of the process involved and intends to apply for the Chief Executive role.

© Scoop Media

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, we ask that you or your organisation pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because we believe public access to news is important!

Join Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from Tauranga City Council on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On The Wilting Of The Greens


For a party that thinks global, the Greens have developed a habit of acting local, and by local I mean North Island, and by North Island I mean Auckland and thereabouts. Go back 15 years to the 2008 party list, and there were five South Island MPs in the top 15 on the Greens party list, and three in their top ten. In this year’s provisional list there is one only South Island candidate (Lan Pham) in the top ten, at number ten... More>>


 
 


350 Aotearoa: More Than 750 Public Buildings Still Waiting For Funding To Transition To Clean Energy

350 Aotearoa has released a map of state sector buildings across Aotearoa, which outlines the status of fossil-fuelled public buildings - ‘unfunded’, ‘funded’, or ‘transitioned. More>>

Ministry for the Environment: Supporting Restoration of NZ Waterways

Over $56 million over three years has been committed to plug capability and capacity gaps so restoration and protection of lakes, rivers, and streams can be implemented across Aotearoa. More>>

National: Hardship Payments Reach New Record

The amount spent on hardship payments has reached a new record, says National’s Social Development and Employment spokesperson Louise Upston. More>>

SAFE: Duck Shooting Season Is Bad News For All Birds

The duck shooting season, which begins on 6 May, means countless native birds will be slaughtered. More>>

SAFE: NZ Becomes First Country To Ban Live Export By Sea

Live export by sea will be finally banned on 30 April, with celebratory events across the country marking this milestone. More>>


Climate Change Commission: Consultation Open On Our Draft Advice to Government

Consultation is now open on our draft advice to inform the strategic direction of the Government’s second emissions reduction plan, covering the 2026–30 emissions budget. More>>

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 

Get Our Free Weekly Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our Network.
 
 