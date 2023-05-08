Update - Unexplained Death, Ohinemutu

Police continue to investigate an unexplained death on Lake Road, Ohinemutu in the weekend.

A person was located deceased in the Lake Road area near Rotorua Hospital shortly after 1am on Sunday 7 May.

Police can confirm that the person was a 21-year-old male. A post mortem examination will take place today to determine the cause of death.

Police would still like to speak to anyone with information that could assist with enquiries, and in particular any sightings of the young man between 7.30pm Saturday 6 May and 1am Sunday 7 May.

Anyone who has information that could assist is encouraged to contact us via our 105 phone service, referencing file number File 230507/9750

Reports can also be made online at https://www.police.govt.nz/use-105 and using Update Report.



© Scoop Media

