Update - Unexplained Death, Ohinemutu
Monday, 8 May 2023, 2:12 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Police continue to investigate an unexplained death on
Lake Road, Ohinemutu in the weekend.
A person was
located deceased in the Lake Road area near Rotorua Hospital
shortly after 1am on Sunday 7 May.
Police can confirm
that the person was a 21-year-old male. A post mortem
examination will take place today to determine the cause of
death.
Police would still like to speak to anyone with
information that could assist with enquiries, and in
particular any sightings of the young man between 7.30pm
Saturday 6 May and 1am Sunday 7 May.
Anyone who has
information that could assist is encouraged to contact us
via our 105 phone service, referencing file number File
230507/9750
Reports can also be made online at https://www.police.govt.nz/use-105
and using Update
Report.
© Scoop Media
