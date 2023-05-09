Northland And Auckland Severe Weather Event Update #1

Fire and Emergency New Zealand is currently responding to multiple weather related incidents due to the severe weather across the upper North Island.

Brad Mosby, on-call Commander for Tāmaki Makaurau says from 9am - 12pm this morning crews have responded to 88 calls for help related to the weather between Northland and Auckland. Most were from Auckland.

"These call outs mostly include flooding that had entered buildings. However, some slips and fallen trees have been recorded with one tree catching fire due to lightning.

"The calls vary in severity with 22 being classed as urgent and the rest being classed as non-urgent.

"We are expecting more weather related call outs and people need to stay alert and be prepared.

"We are working closely with our emergency services partners to ensure a coordinated approach is taken in managing this weather event," he says.

Fire and Emergency is reminding people to call 111 when life or personal safety is threatened. That includes when there is a fire, when people are trapped by floodwater, slips or fallen trees and when people need help to evacuate safely.

For the latest weather warnings follow MetService, and follow NZ Civil Defence and your local Civil Defence page for emergency warnings and advice.

The next update will be at 3pm.

