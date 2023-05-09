Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Abbey Caves: Police, SAR, To Resume Search In The Morning

Tuesday, 9 May 2023, 9:08 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police

The search for a student missing in the Abbey Caves will be suspended this evening.

Search and Rescue, USAR, Fire and Emergency, alongside Police, have been searching for the unaccounted student this afternoon since reports were initially received around 10.26am this morning. 

The search will be suspended around 5pm. 

We can now confirm the group was made up of seventeen people in total.

Fourteen students and two adults make up the group of those who are accounted for.

The search is expected to resume at first light tomorrow and a cordon will remain in place this evening and overnight.

Superintendent Tony Hill, Northland District Commander, says this is a tragic incident and we understand many will be impacted by what has happened today.

“Our thoughts are with the friends and family of the unaccounted for student and Family Liaison Officers and Victim Support have measures in place to look after them.

“The school is also being supported by the Ministry of Education’s Traumatic Incident Team.”

Superintendent Hill says Police will not be speculating on what has occurred while this incident is still unfolding.

“We ask media to consider their reporting at this time as to not make assumptions on what has occurred.

“Additionally, Police note the family have requested privacy at this time. We ask media to respect their wish not to be contacted directly.” 

Police will provide a further update when in a position to do so.

