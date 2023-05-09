Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

9 May 2023: Weather Event Update

Tuesday, 9 May 2023, 9:16 pm
Press Release: Tauranga City Council

An active front is bringing some heavy rain across the region with slips, downed trees and surface flooding causing traffic delays and unsafe conditions. We will continue to monitor the situation, but here’s what you need to know:

Thunderstorm warning has been lifted

Please avoid any unnecessary travel around the city.

FENZ is monitoring an active slip-on Cambridge Road

State Highway 2: is now open

State Highway 29: is now open

State Highway 36 is closed

If residents need to report an issue they can call our contact centre 24/7 on 07 577 7000.

© Scoop Media

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, we ask that you or your organisation pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because we believe public access to news is important!

Join Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from Tauranga City Council on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On The Endless Spending On Defence

Defence is the one area of government spending where the politicians never, ever demand – but how on earth do we propose to pay for this? A Budget supposedly focussed on “bread and butter” issues has still managed to allocate another $748 million (over four years) to a new batch of military spending. The aim of this package, as Reuters put it, “is to stop the loss of military personnel, and ensure the country’s military can operate alongside allies and partners... More>>



 
 

Government: Local State Of Emergency Declared For Auckland

The Government will step up support for those affected by flooding in Auckland following Auckland Council declaring a local state of emergency. “NEMA’s National Coordination Centre has been activated and the Government stands ready to provide any support that is needed. More>>


Northland Regional Council: Lake Taharoa Vegetation Loss Investigated

Investigations are underway into the mysterious loss of most of the submerged vegetation in Lake Taharoa, the largest in the Kai Iwi dune lakes group and Northland’s deepest lake. More>>


350 Aotearoa: More Than 750 Public Buildings Still Waiting For Funding To Transition To Clean Energy

350 Aotearoa has released a map of state sector buildings across Aotearoa, which outlines the status of fossil-fuelled public buildings - ‘unfunded’, ‘funded’, or ‘transitioned. More>>

National: Hardship Payments Reach New Record

The amount spent on hardship payments has reached a new record, says National’s Social Development and Employment spokesperson Louise Upston. More>>


SAFE: Duck Shooting Season Is Bad News For All Birds

The duck shooting season, which begins on 6 May, means countless native birds will be slaughtered. More>>

SAFE: NZ Becomes First Country To Ban Live Export By Sea

Live export by sea will be finally banned on 30 April, with celebratory events across the country marking this milestone. More>>


Climate Change Commission: Consultation Open On Our Draft Advice to Government

Consultation is now open on our draft advice to inform the strategic direction of the Government’s second emissions reduction plan, covering the 2026–30 emissions budget. More>>

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 

Get Our Free Weekly Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our Network.
 
 