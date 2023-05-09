9 May 2023: Weather Event Update

An active front is bringing some heavy rain across the region with slips, downed trees and surface flooding causing traffic delays and unsafe conditions. We will continue to monitor the situation, but here’s what you need to know:

Thunderstorm warning has been lifted

Please avoid any unnecessary travel around the city.

FENZ is monitoring an active slip-on Cambridge Road

State Highway 2: is now open

State Highway 29: is now open

State Highway 36 is closed

If residents need to report an issue they can call our contact centre 24/7 on 07 577 7000.

