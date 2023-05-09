9 May 2023: Weather Event Update
Tuesday, 9 May 2023, 9:16 pm
Press Release: Tauranga City Council
An active front is bringing some heavy rain across the
region with slips, downed trees and surface flooding causing
traffic delays and unsafe conditions. We will continue to
monitor the situation, but here’s what you need to
know:
Thunderstorm warning has been
lifted
Please avoid any unnecessary travel around the
city.
FENZ is monitoring an active slip-on Cambridge
Road
State Highway 2: is now open
State Highway
29: is now open
State Highway 36 is closed
If
residents need to report an issue they can call our contact
centre 24/7 on 07 577
7000.
