Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Marlborough’s New Library Opens Tomorrow

Thursday, 11 May 2023, 3:24 pm
Press Release: Marlborough District Council

After years of planning and months of preparation, Marlborough’s new library opens at midday tomorrow, Friday 12 May.

Staff have been busy shifting into the new High Street premises and becoming familiar with the bigger purpose-built facility.

Libraries Manager Glenn Webster said staff are “very excited” about the opening and he encourages people to visit once the doors opened at midday.

Art Gallery Director Cressida Bishop is also looking forward to welcoming visitors with a special exhibition, Threads of Whātonga, which will open next week. It includes works from the gallery’s collection and mana whenua exhibitions held at the former Millennium Public Art Gallery to mark significant events.

“The exhibition will bring together historical and contemporary art to mark Marlborough’s first purpose-built art gallery opening in central Blenheim,” she said. “It acknowledges the relationships, stories and experiences of the past, which we are mindful of as we take our next steps.”

Art works on show were gifted to the former premises and are part of the gallery’s permanent collection. She said the gallery had hoped to open tomorrow alongside the library but the air conditioning system - which is critical for the storage of art works - needed further fine-tuning.

The new library and art gallery was officially acknowledged by tangata/mana whenua Rangitāne o Wairau, Ngāti Rārua and Ngāti Toa Rangatira at a dawn blessing last month.

Mayor Nadine Taylor said the new facilities had been 10 years in the making and would be a centre of knowledge, information and activity for everyone in Marlborough.

“This is one of the most significant projects ever undertaken by Council and has been the work of many hands.”

“The project was initiated in 2013 as part of the ‘Growing Marlborough’ process, which found that our public art gallery and library facilities were no longer adequate. I’d like to thank previous councils - particularly former mayors John Leggett and Alistair Sowman, former deputy mayor Terry Sloan and former councillor Cynthia Brooks for their foresight in pushing the project forward.”

“I’d also like to thank architects Warren and Mahoney and Robinson Construction for their superb work that has resulted in this magnificent building, which will serve Marlborough for generations to come.”

“There are many others to mention who I will thank at the official naming and opening ceremony on 30 June.”

The $20 million dollar complex was a ‘shovel ready’ project and allocated $11 million in funding from the Government’s Kānoa Regional and Economic Development Unit.

© Scoop Media

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, we ask that you or your organisation pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because we believe public access to news is important!

Join Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from Marlborough District Council on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: Labour’s Epic Fail On Seabed Mining

Seabed mining pits environment harm and the interests of indigenous communities against the relatively few jobs for locals, and the relatively large potential profits for mining companies. As Te Pāti Māori co-leader Debbie Ngarewa-Packer says, The application by Trans-Tasman Resources involved taking: "Millions of tonnes of iron, titanium, vanadium from the seabed ... by dredging up millions of tonnes of the sea floor." More>>



 
 

The Conversation: White-Collar Criminals Benefit From Leniency Provisions In NZ Law

If you look at the justice policies of the main political parties you’ll see references to gangs (ACT), violent criminals (National), greater investment in policing (Labour), social justice (Green Party) and problems with the criminal justice system (Te Pāti Māori). What you won’t see is any reference to white-collar crime. More>>


Northland Regional Council: Lake Taharoa Vegetation Loss Investigated

Investigations are underway into the mysterious loss of most of the submerged vegetation in Lake Taharoa, the largest in the Kai Iwi dune lakes group and Northland’s deepest lake. More>>


350 Aotearoa: Over 750 Public Buildings Still Waiting For Clean Energy Funding

350 Aotearoa has released a map of state sector buildings across Aotearoa, which outlines the status of fossil-fuelled public buildings - ‘unfunded’, ‘funded’, or ‘transitioned. More>>


National: Hardship Payments Reach New Record

The amount spent on hardship payments has reached a new record, says National’s Social Development and Employment spokesperson Louise Upston. More>>

SAFE: NZ Becomes First Country To Ban Live Export By Sea

Live export by sea will be finally banned on 30 April, with celebratory events across the country marking this milestone. More>>

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 

Get Our Free Weekly Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our Network.
 
 