Marlborough’s New Library Opens Tomorrow

After years of planning and months of preparation, Marlborough’s new library opens at midday tomorrow, Friday 12 May.

Staff have been busy shifting into the new High Street premises and becoming familiar with the bigger purpose-built facility.

Libraries Manager Glenn Webster said staff are “very excited” about the opening and he encourages people to visit once the doors opened at midday.

Art Gallery Director Cressida Bishop is also looking forward to welcoming visitors with a special exhibition, Threads of Whātonga, which will open next week. It includes works from the gallery’s collection and mana whenua exhibitions held at the former Millennium Public Art Gallery to mark significant events.

“The exhibition will bring together historical and contemporary art to mark Marlborough’s first purpose-built art gallery opening in central Blenheim,” she said. “It acknowledges the relationships, stories and experiences of the past, which we are mindful of as we take our next steps.”

Art works on show were gifted to the former premises and are part of the gallery’s permanent collection. She said the gallery had hoped to open tomorrow alongside the library but the air conditioning system - which is critical for the storage of art works - needed further fine-tuning.

The new library and art gallery was officially acknowledged by tangata/mana whenua Rangitāne o Wairau, Ngāti Rārua and Ngāti Toa Rangatira at a dawn blessing last month.

Mayor Nadine Taylor said the new facilities had been 10 years in the making and would be a centre of knowledge, information and activity for everyone in Marlborough.

“This is one of the most significant projects ever undertaken by Council and has been the work of many hands.”

“The project was initiated in 2013 as part of the ‘Growing Marlborough’ process, which found that our public art gallery and library facilities were no longer adequate. I’d like to thank previous councils - particularly former mayors John Leggett and Alistair Sowman, former deputy mayor Terry Sloan and former councillor Cynthia Brooks for their foresight in pushing the project forward.”

“I’d also like to thank architects Warren and Mahoney and Robinson Construction for their superb work that has resulted in this magnificent building, which will serve Marlborough for generations to come.”

“There are many others to mention who I will thank at the official naming and opening ceremony on 30 June.”

The $20 million dollar complex was a ‘shovel ready’ project and allocated $11 million in funding from the Government’s Kānoa Regional and Economic Development Unit.

