2 Weeks Till Climate Strike - May 26th

School Strike 4 Climate NZ & Fridays for Future NZ

Tens of thousands of New Zealanders will stand united on Friday 26th May for climate justice. Students will be striking from school, parents will be joining their kids and university students rallying in the thousands.

Over 15 events have been organised so far nationwide by School Strike 4 Climate NZ and Fridays for Future groups in cities such as Wellington, Auckland, Dunedin and Christchurch but also in smaller townships such as Featherston, Kātaia and Wānaka. All event details for the 26th of May can be found here, for across Aotearoa: https://www.facebook.com/pg/schoolstrike4climatenz/events/. As new towns come on board, this link will be updated to reflect the details of their events.

The organisers are calling on those across generations to join the thousands who will be striking for the climate, in support of clear demands of the New Zealand Government. These demands are summarised below:

Reduce emissions now. 50% reduction in emissions by 2030, without relying on offsets.

If we want to be the best possible ancestors, we have a responsibility to transformationally reduce emissions urgently, and do everything in our power to create a climate-just Aotearoa.

100% transition to regenerative agriculture by 2030:

Farming plays a big role in New Zealand’s current economy, but today’s way of farming is harming nature, and our people. When we look after Papatūānuku, she will look after us.

Te Tiriti centred climate justice:

Colonialism's pursuit of resources for the global North, in the midst of a fossil fuelled industrial revolution, devastated Māori people and their territories. A just response to the climate crisis must centre tangata whenua in decision-making.

Lower the voting age to 16:

Today’s young people inherit this world, and they have shown that they are bold thinkers and leaders fighting to save a habitable world for us. Giving them the opportunity to vote helps to put climate breakdown at the top of the political agenda.

New Zealand businesses and unions have offered their support to the movement, and this network of partners and supporters is continuing to grow.

Oscar Compton-Moen says “We know that everyone has a reason to care about climate justice so it’s incredibly powerful to see so many people connecting with their ‘why’, across different ages and backgrounds. There is strength in our diversity, there is power in our voices and we are committed to continuing this movement until our demands are met”.

