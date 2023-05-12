Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

2 Weeks Till Climate Strike - May 26th

Friday, 12 May 2023, 10:59 am
Press Release: School Strike 4 Climate

School Strike 4 Climate NZ & Fridays for Future NZ

Tens of thousands of New Zealanders will stand united on Friday 26th May for climate justice. Students will be striking from school, parents will be joining their kids and university students rallying in the thousands.

Over 15 events have been organised so far nationwide by School Strike 4 Climate NZ and Fridays for Future groups in cities such as Wellington, Auckland, Dunedin and Christchurch but also in smaller townships such as Featherston, Kātaia and Wānaka. All event details for the 26th of May can be found here, for across Aotearoa: https://www.facebook.com/pg/schoolstrike4climatenz/events/. As new towns come on board, this link will be updated to reflect the details of their events.

The organisers are calling on those across generations to join the thousands who will be striking for the climate, in support of clear demands of the New Zealand Government. These demands are summarised below:

Reduce emissions now. 50% reduction in emissions by 2030, without relying on offsets.

If we want to be the best possible ancestors, we have a responsibility to transformationally reduce emissions urgently, and do everything in our power to create a climate-just Aotearoa.

100% transition to regenerative agriculture by 2030:

Farming plays a big role in New Zealand’s current economy, but today’s way of farming is harming nature, and our people. When we look after Papatūānuku, she will look after us.

Te Tiriti centred climate justice:

Colonialism's pursuit of resources for the global North, in the midst of a fossil fuelled industrial revolution, devastated Māori people and their territories. A just response to the climate crisis must centre tangata whenua in decision-making.

Lower the voting age to 16:

Today’s young people inherit this world, and they have shown that they are bold thinkers and leaders fighting to save a habitable world for us. Giving them the opportunity to vote helps to put climate breakdown at the top of the political agenda.

New Zealand businesses and unions have offered their support to the movement, and this network of partners and supporters is continuing to grow.

Oscar Compton-Moen says “We know that everyone has a reason to care about climate justice so it’s incredibly powerful to see so many people connecting with their ‘why’, across different ages and backgrounds. There is strength in our diversity, there is power in our voices and we are committed to continuing this movement until our demands are met”.

© Scoop Media

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, we ask that you or your organisation pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because we believe public access to news is important!

Join Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from School Strike 4 Climate on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: Labour’s Epic Fail On Seabed Mining

Seabed mining pits environment harm and the interests of indigenous communities against the relatively few jobs for locals, and the relatively large potential profits for mining companies. As Te Pāti Māori co-leader Debbie Ngarewa-Packer says, The application by Trans-Tasman Resources involved taking: "Millions of tonnes of iron, titanium, vanadium from the seabed ... by dredging up millions of tonnes of the sea floor." More>>



 
 

The Conversation: White-Collar Criminals Benefit From Leniency Provisions In NZ Law

If you look at the justice policies of the main political parties you’ll see references to gangs (ACT), violent criminals (National), greater investment in policing (Labour), social justice (Green Party) and problems with the criminal justice system (Te Pāti Māori). What you won’t see is any reference to white-collar crime. More>>


Northland Regional Council: Lake Taharoa Vegetation Loss Investigated

Investigations are underway into the mysterious loss of most of the submerged vegetation in Lake Taharoa, the largest in the Kai Iwi dune lakes group and Northland’s deepest lake. More>>


350 Aotearoa: Over 750 Public Buildings Still Waiting For Clean Energy Funding

350 Aotearoa has released a map of state sector buildings across Aotearoa, which outlines the status of fossil-fuelled public buildings - ‘unfunded’, ‘funded’, or ‘transitioned. More>>


National: Hardship Payments Reach New Record

The amount spent on hardship payments has reached a new record, says National’s Social Development and Employment spokesperson Louise Upston. More>>

SAFE: NZ Becomes First Country To Ban Live Export By Sea

Live export by sea will be finally banned on 30 April, with celebratory events across the country marking this milestone. More>>

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 

Get Our Free Weekly Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our Network.
 
 