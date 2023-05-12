Possible human remains located at Pike River Mine
Recent imaging from the borehole drilling programme at
Pike River Mine indicates the possibility of human remains
in the vicinity of borehole six. Over the past three weeks
Police have drilled and imaged three more boreholes, all of
which have resulted in images useful to the ongoing criminal
investigation.
Borehole six is in an area where men were known to be building a stopping (wall) when the mine first exploded on 19 November 2010.
Some of the images
captured from that borehole indicate the possibility of
human remains. Two pathologists have viewed the images and
are unable to determine whether they definitively show human
remains.
Police have spoken to the families of
the three men believed to have been working in the area.
Detective Superintendent Darryl Sweeney says Police are
committed to keeping
the miners’ families informed with updates on a regular basis.“We recognise this is an incredibly difficult process for the families of the 29 men killed at Pike River.
“While we can’t say
with any certainty that we’ve located human remains, we
have shared what we’ve found as well as the
pathologists’ conclusions.
“Our thoughts are with the families as they process this news,” Detective Superintendent Sweeney says.
Work began on 10 additional boreholes in late January this year. The final three holes will be drilled in the coming weeks, concluding the Police investigation at the mine.