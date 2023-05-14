Serious crash, Western Hills Drive, Whangarei - Northland

Emergency services are responding to a serious motorcycle crash on Western Hills Drive.

Police were notified of the crash at about 1.30pm.

Initial indications suggest one person has sustained critical injuries.

Western Hills Road southbound is blocked at Selwyn Avenue. Diversions will be put in place.

Motorists are asked to avoid the area and take an alternate route.

Enquiries into the circumstances of the crash are underway.

