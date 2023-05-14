Serious crash, Western Hills Drive, Whangarei - Northland
Sunday, 14 May 2023, 2:40 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Emergency services are responding to a serious motorcycle
crash on Western Hills Drive.
Police were notified of the
crash at about 1.30pm.
Initial indications suggest one
person has sustained critical injuries.
Western Hills Road
southbound is blocked at Selwyn Avenue. Diversions will be
put in place.
Motorists are asked to avoid the area and
take an alternate route.
Enquiries into the circumstances
of the crash are
underway.
