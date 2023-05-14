Fatal crash, SH23, Temple View

Police can confirm one person has died following a crash on State Highway 23,

Temple View this afternoon.

Police were called to the crash, involving a car and a cyclist, about 3.10pm.

Sadly, one person died at the scene.

Our thoughts are with their whānau and friends at this difficult time.

Enquiries into the circumstances of the crash are ongoing.

© Scoop Media

